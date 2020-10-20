BUFFALO, N.Y. – Congressional candidate and former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray is suing Delaware North.

McMurray is accusing his former employer Delaware North of violating New York Labor Law for wrongfully changing his terms of his employment because of his political views.

McMurray says the company supported his political career when he ran for and served as Grand Island Supervisor, and when he ran against Chris Collins in the New York 27th Congressional District race in 2018.

McMurray says things changed when Chris Jacobs decided to run on opposite party lines during the race to fill Collins' vacated seat.

Jacobs is related to the owner of Delaware North.

McMurray alleges that soon after Jacobs' endorsement from the GOP, he was put on an unpaid extraordinary leave because his political activities could harm the company because of his relationships with many of Delaware North’s customers.

That leave was supposed to end April 28, but he never returned to work. This was because he was then put on a temporary business disruption leave beginning May 1 due to the pandemic.

In September, McMurray was then informed that his position was being eliminated. During that time Delaware North maintained a political action committee that donated to Jacobs’ campaign.

McMurray alleges employees who donated to the PAC were not impacted by layoffs.

Spectrum News has reached out to Glen White at Delaware North for a statement.