WASHINGTON — Elliott Broidy, once a prominent fundraiser for the GOP who was involved in President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in relation to an illegal lobbying scheme on behalf of a foreign businessman.

Broidy entered the plea in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, where he admitted to attempting to sway the Trump administration to end an investigation into Malaysian financier Jho Low in exchange for a large sum of money.

Under the terms of the deal, Broidy agreed to forfeit $6.6 million and faces up to five years in prison. The judge set Broidy's sentencing for Feb. 12.

Broidy faced a single conspiracy charge related to his failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires people lobbying in the U.S. on behalf of a foreign entity to disclose that work to the Justice Department.

The former GOP money-maker was charged earlier this month for participating in the covert lobbying effort, in which Broidy and several co-conspirators aimed to "make millions of dollars by leveraging Broidy's access to and perceived influence with the President and his administration,” according to court documents.

A consultant, Nickie Lum Davis, pleaded guilty in August for her role in the scheme.

Prosecutors said in court that Broidy worked with Davis and others to get the Justice Department to abandon its pursuit of billions of dollars that officials say were pilfered from 1MDB, a Malaysian wealth fund that was established more than a decade ago to accelerate the country’s economic development but that prosecutors say was actually treated as a piggy bank by associates of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

As part of the scheme, prosecutors said, Broidy “facilitated and attempted to facilitate meetings and other efforts to influence officials at the highest level of the United States government, including the President and the Attorney General.”

During a May 2017 meeting in a Bangkok hotel suite, he agreed to lobby the Trump administration and the attorney general, then Jeff Sessions, for an $8 million retainer fee.

The effort was done on behalf of a fugitive Malaysian financier, Jho Low, but was ultimately unsuccessful: The Justice Department in 2018 charged Low, who remains at large, in connection with conspiring to launder billions of dollars from the fund and last year reached a civil settlement to recover more than $700 million in assets that officials said were traceable to the looted fund.

Low has denied wrongdoing and did not admit blame in that settlement. And Broidy did not register with the U.S. government that he was working on behalf of Low.

Broidy has been a top fundraiser for Trump but resigned in 2018 from his role as deputy chairman of the Republican National Committee after it was revealed that he paid $1.6 million to a Playboy Playmate with whom he had an extramarital affair.

According to prosecutors, Broidy used his access to the White House to try to arrange a golf meeting between Trump and the Malaysian prime minister, and though that outing did not take place, the leaders did ultimately meet at the White House in September 2017. Broidy himself met with Trump at the White House the following month, and though he did not raise the 1MDB matter with him, he told Davis that he had, court papers say.

Broidy’s work also included a separate unsuccessful lobbying effort — trying to arrange for the removal of a Chinese dissident who was living in the U.S. on a temporary visa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.