WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump will make her first appearance on the campaign trail in more than a year Tuesday.

According to multiple reports Monday citing White House officials, Melania Trump will appear at President Donald Trump’s rally Tuesday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania. Her last appearance at a campaign event — excluding August’s Republican National Convention at the White House — was at the president’s reelection kickoff in June 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

The first lady is not expected to deliver solo remarks Tuesday, and she does not have any other appearances or campaign-related travel scheduled for the foreseeable future, CNN reported. The election is in 15 days.

Melania Trump wasn’t a major presence on the campaign trail in 2016, either, but she did give a handful of speeches then. The coronavirus pandemic and her own diagnosis with the virus have hindered her participation in the campaign this time around. She had planned to headline a series of high-profile fundraisers this spring, but those were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, and she opted against doing virtual fundraisers, NBC News reported.

Melania Trump also attended the first presidential debate in Cleveland last month, and she is expected to be in attendance at Thursday night’s final debate in Nashville.

Other members of the first family, meanwhile, have been hosting events in battleground states in recent weeks. According to CNN, Ivanka Trump will visit Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Florida this week; Donald Trump Jr. will be in North Carolina and Pennsylvania; Eric Trump will hold events in New Hampshire and Michigan; and his wife, Lara, an adviser for the campaign, will make stops in Nevada and Arizona. Tiffany Trump hosted at event targeted at LGBTQ voters this past weekend in Tampa, Florida.

The president is planning to step up his campaign efforts in the run-up to Nov. 3, telling campaign staffers Monday that he’ll soon be hosting three rallies a day, ABC News’ John Santucci reported.