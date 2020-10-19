BALDWIN PARK (CNS) - Authorities Monday were investigating a fire that damaged a Los Angeles County ballot drop box in Baldwin Park.
Firefighters went to Baldwin Park and Ramona boulevards about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Arson investigators and Baldwin Park police were sent to the scene, which is near a public library, the fire department reported. There were no immediate reports of arrests.
The fire may have damaged some ballots, according to reports from the scene.