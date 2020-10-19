BALDWIN PARK (CNS) - Authorities Monday were investigating a fire that damaged a Los Angeles County ballot drop box in Baldwin Park.

Firefighters went to Baldwin Park and Ramona boulevards about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Arson investigators and Baldwin Park police were sent to the scene, which is near a public library, the fire department reported. There were no immediate reports of arrests.

Baldwin Park police say a fire at a ballot box at 4181 Baldwin Park Blvd may have been set intentionally. Police took the undamaged ballots and will hand them over to the registrar's office. It's unclear how many ballots were damaged. (Photo: @RMGNews) pic.twitter.com/OzwSs6xBes — Cory Minderhout (@CoryMinderhout) October 19, 2020

The fire may have damaged some ballots, according to reports from the scene.