ORLANDO, Fla. — Mike and Charice Barrington said they got to the Amway Center at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

On the first day of early voting, they didn’t want to make a day of it.

“There’s no way in the world I’m going to be sitting in line four hours to vote,” Mike Barrington said.

The Orlando couple ended up securing the first two places in line. About 10 minutes before voting began at 8 a.m., they led a culturally diverse line that included about 20 mask-wearing people.

“I’m surprised it’s not longer,” Charice Barrington said.

The Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic, stands among 20 voting sites in Orange County, which joins most of Central Florida and the state in early voting through November 1 — two days before a general election that highlights a contentious battle between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

With the NBA, the Magic have emerged as a force in #BlackLivesMatter, a movement that has inspired social and political engagement. Other major issues include health care, equality, immigration, the economy, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, statewide ballots include Amendment 2, which seeks to gradually increase Florida’s minimum wage from $8.56 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026.

“Health care is absolutely No. 1,” Charice Barrington said.

“No. 2 would be raising the minimum wage,” her husband added. “We live in Florida, and people are working for peanuts, you know — $8.50. That’s ridiculous. Inflation and taxes are steadily going up. So, these people need more money.”

Failure to pass the amendment would increase homelessness, he said.

“And these extended-stay hotels are going to be full to capacity if we don’t do something about the minimum wage,” Mike Barrington said.

He and his wife said they never would have missed the chance to vote. Others clearly felt likewise. Amid a slight drizzle at 12:45 p.m., three people stood in line outside the door at the Amway Center.

Workers set up dozens of voting booths inside in the arena. That might explain the shorter lines here compared with some other Orange County sites.

“Voting in general is our responsibility,” Charice Barrington said. “And if you’re able to vote and you’re registered to vote — absolutely, do your civic duty. As it works in our house, there’s no other option. We have to vote.”