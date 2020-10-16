OCALA, Fla. — Hundreds, if not thousands are waiting in Ocala for President Trump, who is expected for his second Central Florida rally in a week.
- Second trip to Central Florida for President Trump in a week
The president is scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m. for the rally at Ocala International Airport. Supporters gathered early this morning, waiting in chairs and tents to ensure spots in the front of the line.
