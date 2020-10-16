WASHINGTON — President Trump shared a tweet from a well-known satirical news site on Thursday.

What You Need To Know President Trump shared a satirical story about Joe Biden to Twitter on Thursday



The article in question was originally published by The Babylon Bee, a satirical website that bills itself as "fake news you can trust" on its Twitter bio



The article lampooned Twitter's outage on Thursday night by claiming the company shut down operations in order to prevent the spread of negative news against Biden



A Thursday outage on the site was caused by an "inadvertent change" to its systems, the company said

The article shared by the president was originally published by The Babylon Bee, a fake news site that refers to itself as “the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims” on its website.

The text jokingly claimed that Twitter shut down its entire website on Thursday in order to prevent the spread of negative news about Biden and his son, Hunter.

Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr via @TheBabylonBee Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

“Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this,” President Trump wrote in a tweet, apparently taking the content of the article seriously. “Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T.”

The president’s tweet came hours after the social media platform experienced a widespread outage on Thursday, which the company said was caused by “an inadvertent change we made to our internal systems” in a statement on its blog.

It also came after a memorable exchange at Trump's Thursday town hall on NBC News, when "Today Show" anchor Savannah Guthrie pressed the president on his recent retweets of a conspiracy theory centered around the death of Osama bin Laden.

"That was a retweet, I'll put it out there. People can decide for themselves," Trump said, defending his retweets as just sharing information.

Guthrie replied, "I don't get that. You're the president. You're not, like, someone's crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever."

Trump used the opportunity to attack news media: "I do a lot of retweets, and, frankly, because the media is so fake and so corrupt, if I didn't have social media ... I wouldn't be able to get the word out."

"Well, the word is false," Guthrie interjected.



Earlier this week, both Facebook and Twitter moved quickly to limit the spread of an unverified political story published by the conservative-leaning New York Post, which led to predictable cries of censorship from the right — and ultimately, likely spurred the President’s retweet of The Babylon Bee.

The story in question, which has not been confirmed by other publications, cited unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son that were reportedly discovered by President Donald Trump’s allies.

Trump’s campaign seized on the report, although it raised more questions than answers, including whether emails at the center of the story were hacked or fabricated.

On Wednesday, Twitter began banning its users from sharing links to the article in tweets and direct messages because it violated the company’s policy that prohibits hacked content. But it didn’t alert its users as to why they couldn’t share the link until hours later.

In a Twitter thread, the company’s safety group said that the images in the article included personal and private information in violation of its rules, and said it considered material included in the article to be a violation of its hacked materials policy.

But the company changed course slightly on Friday, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey saying they were wrong to block weblinks to the unverified political story.

“Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix,” he tweeted. “Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that.”

Dorsey was weighing in after an executive at the social media company announced changes late Thursday to its policy on hacked content following an onslaught of criticism. The company has not clarified whether this policy change was what led to the site’s widespread outage on Thursday.

Twitter will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde, said in a Twitter thread.

And instead of blocking links from being shared, tweets will be labeled to provide context, Gadde said.

“We want to address the concerns that there could be many unintended consequences to journalists, whistleblowers and others in ways that are contrary to Twitter’s purpose of serving the public conversation,” she said.

The company said the link to the New York Post story will still be blocked under a policy prohibiting sharing personal information. However, users were widely sharing the story on Friday and it wasn’t clear why they were able to do so.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.