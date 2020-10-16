NEW YORK — Caroline Rose Giuliani, the daughter of former New York City mayor and current personal attorney to President Trump, is encouraging people to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections.

In a personal op-ed published in Vanity Fair on Thursday, the 31-year-old said she and her father are “multiverses apart, politically and otherwise,” describing childhood political conversations with her father that ended with little agreement between the two. Caroline and her brother, Andrew, were born to Rudy Giuliani and his ex-wife, Donna Hanover.

“I imagine many Americans can relate to the helpless feeling this confrontation cycle created in me, but we are not helpless,” Giuliani wrote. “I may not be able to change my father’s mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office.”

Giuliani, herself a filmmaker whose content focuses mainly on stories within the LGTBQ+ community, cited the catastrophic impacts a second Trump presidency could have for the rights of marginalized groups.

“His (Trump’s) administration asked the Supreme Court to let businesses fire people for being gay or trans, pushed a regulation to let health care providers refuse services to people who are LGTBQ+, and banned trans people from serving their country in the military,” Giuliani wrote, adding: “Women, immigrants, people with disabilities, and people of color are all also under attack by Trump’s inhumane policies.”

This isn’t the first time Giuliani has publicly supported Trump’s opponent; in 2016, she publicly supported Hillary Clinton for president and canvassed for congressional candidates. In 2008, when her father was seeking the GOP nomination, Giuliani quietly joined a Facebook group that supported then-candidate Barack Obama’s nomination.

“If being the daughter of a polarizing mayor who became the president’s personal bulldog has taught me anything, it is that corruption starts with ‘yes-men’ and women, the cronies who create an echo chamber of lies and subservience to maintain their proximity to power,” Giuliani wrote.

Rudy Giuliani has become one of the president’s most ardent defenders, and has repeatedly pushed unfounded claims about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in favor of Trump.