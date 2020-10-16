MARION COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump will be back in Central Florida on Friday for a Make America Great Again rally in Marion County.

What You Need To Know MAGA rally to be held at Ocala International Airport



Doors open for the event at 1 p.m



The event starts at 4 p.m.





COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2020 Election News and Resources | Florida Voter Guide

It is t president's second planned visit to Central Florida just this week, with less than 20 days until Election Day.

In the early hours of the morning in Ocala, people were sitting in chairs and tents to be some of the first in line.

The president is set to speak on the tarmac in front of the new terminal building at the Ocala International Airport.

Earlier this week, Spectrum News got a look at how the airport is prepping for Trump's arrival.

Air Force One is too heavy for the taxiway at the Ocala International Airport, so the president will arrive on a smaller plane.

As both candidates hone in on Florida visits because of Florida’s swing-state history, the Marion County Republican Party is excited to hear what Trump has to say Friday.

"I expect to hear what we've already heard. The list of accomplishments, and that's what he needs to run on. He's done more for this country than any president in my lifetime," Marion County Republican Party Chairman Rocky Stacy said.

The Democratic Party stated it is working hard to gain support for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Our focus has been on vote by mail. We have increased the Democratic vote by mail registration by 9,000 voters since March," Marion County Democratic Party Chairwoman LaVonda McCandless said.

The president's first visit to Sanford earlier this month was canceled after a positive coronavirus diagnosis. He has since tested negative for the virus.

When the president was able to come to Sanford this past Monday, most in attendance did not wear a mask and were close together.

Stacy said he is not concerned about the virus spreading at the Ocala rally.

"I realize the virus is real, and people can catch it, but he proved that getting it, three days later walking out of the hospital that it can be beat," he said.

McCandless said she would prefer Trump to campaign from D.C.

"I would prefer he not come to this community. We have a number of very large retirement communities here. We have a lot of very vulnerable people," McCandless said.

Marion County voted for Trump in 2016. It is a predominantly Republican county.

The Marion County Democratic Party is planning to wave signs for Biden ahead of the President's arrival in Ocala.

Doors open for the event at 1 p.m and the event starts at 4 p.m.