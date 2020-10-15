WASHINGTON — While President Donald Trump and his aides were trying to reassure the public in late February that the coronavirus posed little threat to the country, White House officials were privately warning investors — many of them Republican donors — about the true gravity of the situation, according to a report.

Around that same time, senior members of the president’s economic team privately spoke with board members from the Hoover Institution, a conservative Stanford University think tank, The New York Times reported Wednesday. Economic adviser Tomas Philipson and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow expressed uncertainty about the outbreak and the impact it might have on the U.S. economy, the report said.

Based on the three-day gathering, a hedge fund consultant who was in attendance wrote a memo stating that a devastating virus outbreak in the U.S. was increasingly likely to occur and that the White House was more aware of the threat than it was telling the public, according to the Times, which obtained the document.

The memo’s author, William Callanan, wrote that “what struck me” was that nearly every official he heard from raised the virus “as a point of concern, totally unprovoked,” according to the Times.

The document quickly circulated through the investment world, and the information gave elite traders a financial advantage during a chaotic three-day period for the global markets, the report said.

One investor told the Times his reaction to the memo was to “short everything,” referring to the Wall Street term for betting against a stock. That investor, as well as another, said the document informed their trading that week.

Callanan’s memo was in the form of an email sent to David Tepper, the founder of the hedge fund Appaloosa Management, and one of Tepper’s senior lieutenants. The email was shared among Appaloosa employees, who in turn briefed at least two outside investors on the more worrisome parts of Callanan’s assessment, The Times reported. Those investors then reportedly relayed the information to their own contacts.

Within 24 hours, aspects of the memo were shared with at least seven investors from at least four firms around the country, according to the report. By late afternoon on Feb. 26, the day the email had made the rounds, U.S. stock markets had plunged nearly 300 points from their high the previous week.

In a statement to the Times, Callanan said his email to Tepper contained “personal and professional views based on extensive research and publicly available information,” showing his “concern on the global pandemic that was emerging.” He added that the email was shared without his knowledge or consent. He said a version of it shown to him by the Times was “materially different” from its original form but declined to elaborate.

Tepper, who also owns the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, initially said he didn’t remember Callanan’s email but added that Appaloosa had already established a bearish position by Feb. 23, before the Hoover gathering.

Trump admitted in a book written by journalist Bob Woodward, “Rage,” that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus to avoid stirring a panic.