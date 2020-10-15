Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Wednesday night that his campaign raised $383 million in September, breaking his the single-month record set by himself in August.

To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you. Because of your support, we raised an astounding $383 million. I'm incredibly humbled.



There's still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news with Trimicka, one of our grassroots supporters. pic.twitter.com/f9hIPT6PTW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, credited the haul to “grassroots supporters.” She said $203 million came from online donor and that there were 1.1 million new donors in the month.

The campaign has $432 million in the bank, she added.

Biden posted a video online of him breaking the news to a grassroots donor named Trimicka.

“That’s more than I’ve raised in my entire life,” the former vice president tells her.

President Donald Trump has not yet announced how much his campaign raised in September. In August, Biden outraised Trump by more than $150 million — $364.5 million to $210 million.

Biden’s September sum more than doubles the $154 million raised by Hillary Clinton in September 2016.