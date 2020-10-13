OCALA, Fla. — President Donald Trump is planning to make a return trip to Central Florida on Friday.

What You Need To Know



The event starts at 4 p.m., with the doors opening at 1 p.m.

He will be holding another rally at Ocala International Airport on 1770 SW 60th Ave., Ocala, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 4 p.m.

Trump appeared at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday evening, less than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

Thousands greeted the president as he told them that he was “overwhelmed by your prayers and humbled by your support.”

Florida is home to 29 electoral votes, which would go a long way in propelling either Trump or his Democratic opponent former Vice President Joe Biden to a win in November. It is one of the reasons why both candidiates are making so many stops in the Sunshine State.

Biden is also making multiple campaign stops in Florida, with a planned stop in South Florida on Tuesday.