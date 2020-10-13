WASHINGTON — The war of words between President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci is heating up after the government’s top infectious disease expert accused Trump’s campaign of using a comment he made out of context and without his permission in one of its ads.

What You Need To Know Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday he wants the Trump campaign to remove an ad using a comment he made that he says was taken out of context



Fauci also said if the Trump campaign features him in any more ads, it would in effect be harassing him, which could "backfire"



Trump on Tuesday took another swipe at Fauci's credibility

The TV ad, released last week, seeks to tout Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears at the end of it saying, “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”

Fauci says he made the comment months ago broadly about the efforts of federal public health officials and added that he does not publicly endorse political candidates.

The Trump campaign contends that Fauci was praising the work of the Trump administration.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday, Fauci said he wants the campaign to remove the ad.

“It’s so clear that I’m not a political person,” Fauci said. “And I have never — either directly or indirectly — endorsed a political candidate. And to take a completely out-of-context statement and put it in which is obviously a political campaign ad, I thought was really very disappointing.”

When Tapper told Fauci he’s heard the Trump campaign might feature the doctor in another ad, Fauci seemed to issue a warning.

“That would be terrible,” he said. “I mean that would be outrageous if they do that. In fact, that might actually come back to backfire on them. I hope they don’t do that because that would be kind of playing a game that we don’t want to play.”

Fauci later clarified to The Daily Beast that he was not implying he might quit but that if he indeed appears in another Trump ad against his wishes that the campaign would in effect be harassing him, which might turn off some voters.

Trump on Tuesday took a swipe at Fauci’s credibility by tweeting, “Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications,” a reference to Fauci’s less-than-impressive opening pitch at a Washington Nationals game this season.

Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications. “No problem, no masks”. WHO no longer likes Lockdowns - just came out against. Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!! https://t.co/YyLyCsbZ7a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020

It’s not the first time Trump has publicly questioned Fauci’s track record on the coronavirus. This summer, it appeared the White House had coordinated a campaign to discredit Fauci, with Trump pointing out times he thought Fauci was wrong, comments that were echoed in a list reportedly compiled and circulated by White House aides and in an op-ed written by trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Joe Biden’s campaign seized on the latest friction between the president and Fauci by posting a video to social media Monday that plainly spliced several Trump video clips together to say: “I am failing at managing the coronavirus outbreak so I used Dr. Fauci in an ad to say I’m doing a good job, but it’s fake. He never said that. … He meant it for the task force, not me.”