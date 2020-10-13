RICHMOND, Va. — A severed fiber optic cable shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system Tuesday, the last day to register before the November general election.

The Virginia Department of Elections said in statement on Twitter that a “fiber cut” was affecting connectivity for multiple agencies, including the citizen portal and registrar’s offices. The Virginia Employment Commission, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Virginia Department of Health website also appeared to be down. The state also said technicians were working to repair the problem.

This morning we were alerted by VITA that a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies. This has affected the citizen portal along w/ registrar’s offices. — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 13, 2020

Andrea Gaines, a department spokeswoman, said in an email that the cut occurred in the Chester area near Route 10.

“This has affected the department’s citizen portal along with local registrar’s offices across the Commonwealth,” she said. “Verizon technicians are on site and working to repair the cut; updates will be provided as work progresses.”

Virginia residents who attempted to register to vote online Tuesday saw this message posted on the Citizen Portal registration website: "Due to a network outage the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable. We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible. Please check back later for your online voter registration or absentee needs."

In response to the outage, the state's Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax called for Virginia to extend its voter registration deadline, writing on Twitter that he will "work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access" to vote.

I am officially calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended beyond today due to the service outages impacting voters’ ability to register statewide.



We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to #Vote. https://t.co/PKt3vKoOnu — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) October 13, 2020

The Washington Post reported that election officials in northern Virginia have been forced to register voters using paper forms.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.