PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden concentrated Tuesday on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory, tailoring their travel to best motivate voters who could cast potentially decisive ballots.

Biden was in Florida courting seniors, betting that a voting bloc that buoyed Trump four years ago has become disenchanted with the White House’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It was Biden’s third visit to the state in a month, after making targeted appeals to veterans and the Latino and Haitian communities.

The former vice president leaned on Trump’s comments at a September campaign rally in Ohio — before the president himself tested positive for COVID — that the coronavirus pandemic “affects virtually nobody” except for "elderly people with heart problems."

"Nobody. Think about that. Who was he talking about when he said it affects virtually nobody? He was talking about America’s seniors, he was talking about you. He was talking about my family," Biden said to the audience. "You've worked hard your whole life, contributing to society, building a family, building the country, serving America. You deserve security, you deserve respect and peace of mind. But you’re not getting it.”

“You're expendable, you are forgettable, you're virtually nobody,” Biden said of Trump’s views on seniors. “That's how he sees you.”

Biden also targeted Trump’s failure to offer a concrete health care proposal, instead choosing to dismantle the Affordable Care Act — a move, Biden said, that would severely impact senior citizens.

“Trump doesn't really care about lowering health care costs because he's beholden to health insurance companies and the drug companies,” Biden said, adding, “he’s asking the United States Supreme Court to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act."

Biden said that it would cause a "rise in prescription drug prices for millions of seniors, and it would put the Medicare trust fund at risk.”

While the Trump administration has made some progress on its health care goals, the sweeping changes Trump promised as a candidate in 2016 have eluded him.

The clock has all but run out in Congress for major legislation on lowering drug costs or ending surprise bills, much less replacing the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare.”

In late September, Trump launched what aides termed a “vision” for health care heavy on unfulfilled aspirations.

“This is affirmed, signed, and done, so we can put that to rest,” Trump said at the time. He signed an executive order on a range of issues, including protecting people with preexisting medical conditions from insurance discrimination.

But that right is already guaranteed in the Obama-era health law his administration is asking the Supreme Court to overturn.

Trump has also long accused Democrats of wanting to unleash a “socialist nightmare” on the U.S. healthcare system, complete with rationing. But Biden has rejected calls from his party’s left for a government-run plan for all. Instead, the former vice president wants to expand the Affordable Care Act, and add a new public program as an option.

Biden’s push to Florida seniors came amid the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Should she be nominated, Barrett would hear the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which heads to the Supreme Court a week after the election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.