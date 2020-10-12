After a tumultuous few weeks since her nomination was announced to the American people, the Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett are set to begin Monday.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, will tell the Senate Judiciary Committee that she is “forever grateful” for Ginsburg’s trailblazing path as a woman, but she is resolved to maintain the perspective of her own mentor, the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and “apply the law as written,” according to her prepared opening remarks for the hearings.

The high-stakes hearings come before a divided Senate as Republicans aim for a final vote on President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court before Election Day.

Barrett's hearings also come as a majority of Americans continue to oppose nominating a Supreme Court Justice before the presidential election – an ABC News-Washington Post poll released Monday shows that 52% of Americans say the winner of November's election should fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, though that number is down from 57% in an ABC News-Washington Post poll taken in late September.

The same poll says that 62% of Americans want the Supreme Court to uphold the decision in the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which ruled that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman's right to choose to have an abortion without government interference.

Democrats have called on Amy Coney Barrett to provide omitted material from a questionnaire Barrett completed, which they say failed to include a 2006 newspaper ad sponsored by an anti-abortion group in which she said she opposed “abortion on demand” and defended “the right to life from fertilization to the end of natural life.”

Long before Trump appointed her to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, Barrett reportedly allowed her name to appear underneath an ad in the South Bend Tribune in support of anti-choice group St. Joseph County Right to Life, according to a report from The Guardian. The ad reportedly read in part: “We, the following citizens of Michiana, oppose abortion on demand and defend the right to life from fertilization to natural death. Please continue to pray to end abortion.”

“The Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion for any reason,” the ad continued. “It’s time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade and restore laws that protect the lives of unborn children.”

According to The Guardian’s report, the ad also contained language stating that the “discarding of unused or frozen embryos created in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process ought to be criminalized.”

Barrett and her husband Jesse were reportedly among the signatures below the ad. At the time, Barrett was serving as a law professor at Notre Dame.

While Barrett has maintained that her personal beliefs will have “no bearing” on her decisions should she be nominated to the nation’s highest court, her judicial record tells a conflicting story: Several of her past academic writings suggest she might be open to overturning Roe v. Wade.

Republicans, who control the Senate, are moving at a breakneck pace to seat Barrett before the Nov. 3 election to secure Trump’s pick and hear a high-profile challenge to the Affordable Care Act and any election-related challenges.

Democrats are trying in vain to delay the fast-track confirmation by raising fresh concerns about the safety of meeting during the pandemic after two GOP senators on the panel tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), have not said if they will attend in person. A spokesperson for Sen. Lee said the senator is symptom-free but would be making a decision on whether to attend Monday morning, per his doctor’s orders. A spokesman for Sen. Tillis did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Associated Press.

Both tested positive 10 days ago.

Key Democrats are staying away. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the Democratic vice presidential nominee and a committee member, plans to participate remotely from her Senate office due to coronavirus concerns, her spokesman said Sunday.

The committee released a letter from the Architect of the Capitol on Sunday that says the hearing room has been set up in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician with appropriate distance between seats and air ventilation systems that meet or exceed industry standards.

“We’re going to work safely,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Fox News; he also mentioned he tested negative for COVID-19.

Trump chose the 48-year-old judge after the death last month of Ginsburg, a liberal icon, giving the president and Senate Republicans opportunity to entrench a conservative majority on the court for years to come with his third justice

Outside groups are pushing Democrats to make a strong case against what they call an illegitimate confirmation, when people are already voting in some states, saying the winner of the presidency should make the pick. No Supreme Court justice has ever been confirmed so close to a presidential contest

“The public is with them that this shouldn’t happen before the election,” said Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice, which advocates against right-leaning nominees.

The country will get an extended look at Barrett over the next three days in hearings like none other during the heated election environment and the pandemic limiting public access.

Faith and family punctuate her testimony, and she said would bring “a few new perspectives” as the first mother of school-age children on the nine-member court.

Barrett says she uses her children as a test when deciding cases, asking herself how she would view the decision if one of her children were the party she was ruling against.

“Even though I would not like the result, would I understand that the decision was fairly reasoned and grounded in the law?” she says in the prepared remarks.

A Catholic, she says she believes in the “power of prayer.” Barrett’s religious views and past leadership role in a Catholic faith community pose a challenge for Democrats as they try to probe her judicial approach to abortion, gay marriage and other social issues without veering into inappropriate questions of her faith.

Ordinarily, Barrett would get to show off her family and seven children. But the White House event announcing her nomination, in which most of the audience did not wear masks, has been labeled a “superspreader” for the coronavirus.

More than two dozen people linked to the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event, including the two GOP senators, have contracted COVID-19 since then. Barrett and her family went maskless at the event. She and her husband, Jesse, tested positive for the virus earlier this year and recovered, two administration officials have said.

Democrats already were enraged that Republicans are moving so quickly having refused to consider President Barack Obama nominee in February 2016, well before that year’s election.

Obama nominated Merrick Garland, a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, on March 16, 2016. Garland had more federal judicial experience than any Supreme Court nominee in history, received the highest possible rating from the American Bar Association, and even had the endorsement of a key Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, then-Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), the longest-serving Republican Senator in U.S. history.

In an unprecedented move, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to hold hearings or votes on Garland; after 293 days, Garland's nomination expired at the end of the Congressional session.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.