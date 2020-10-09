NATIONWIDE — The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the upcoming second presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 15 due to concerns over COVID-19, the organization announced on Friday.

"On October 8, CPD announced that for the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually," the commission's statement read in part. "Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date."

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," the statement continued.

Instead, Biden will participate in a town-hall style event hosted by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Oct. 15 in Philadelphia. It remains unclear what plans, if any, President Trump has for the scheduled date of the debate.

The decision comes after a tumultuous 48 hours between the campaigns for both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, during which the opponents could not seem to agree on neither timing nor format of the event.

On Thursday, the commission stated that the town hall-style affair set for Oct. 15 in Miami would be held virtually. The commission cited health concerns following Trump’s infection with COVID as the reason for the change.

Trump, who is eager to return to the campaign trail despite uncertainty about his health, said he wouldn’t participate if the debate wasn’t in person. Biden’s campaign then suggested the event be delayed a week until Oct. 22, which is when the third and final debate was already scheduled.

Next, Trump countered again, agreeing to a debate on Oct. 22 — but only if face to face — and asking that a third contest be added on Oct. 29, just before the election. But Biden’s advisers rejected squaring off that late in the campaign.

And so, with neither campaign relenting on their demands, the Oct. 15 debate was scrapped altogether.

What was supposed to be the third and final presidential debate on Oct. 22 is still set to continue as planned, with NBC’s Kristen Welker moderating from Nashville. The event will be held "subject to health security considerations, and in accordance with all required testing, masking, social distancing and other protocols," the commission said Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.