WASHINGTON — The White House’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic drew criticism from an unlikely source Thursday, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s made a point to stay away for the past two months.

"My impression was their approach to how to handle this is different from mine," McConnell said Thursday



McConnell has advocated for mask wearing and social distancing



The senator also said he frequently speaks with Trump, who he said "seems normal" after testing positive for COVID-19 last week

"I haven't actually been to the White House since August the 6th because my impression was their approach to how to handle this is different from mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.

At another event later in the day, the Kentucky Republican reiterated his point, saying the White House wasn’t "approaching the protection from this illness in the same way that I thought was appropriate in the Senate."

According to an internal Federal Emergency Management Agency memo Wednesday, 34 White House staffers and “other contacts” have been infected in recent days. Among them were President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and presidential aides Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller.

A number of people who attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony announcing the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett have tested positive, including Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah, who were photographed without masks.

One administration official told CNN last week that White House staffers were discouraged by senior staff and lawyers from wearing masks at work because “it wasn't a good look.”

Meanwhile, McConnell has regularly worn a mask and urged others to do the same. The vast majority of senators generally also wear masks. In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, the majority leader appeared to pin the blame on the White House for the infections of Tillis and Lee.

“I do think there have been risky behaviors in other areas, but not in the Senate,” McConell said when asked if the White House has taken too many risks.

“There’s no question that some of the infections occurred elsewhere and not here.”

Sen. Ron Johson, R-Wis., also tested positive for the virus, but he was not at the Rose Garden event. His office said he was exposed to someone who had been infected shortly after returning to Washington on Sept. 29.

McConnell wrote a letter to GOP senators last weekend urging them to take precautions to stay healthy so they can be present when the Senate returns to session Oct. 19.

"We need to lead now, with extra prudence and care, not just for our own health and well being, but to be able to perform our elected duties and to be examples to the country," McConnell wrote in the email, according to CNN. “Wear masks, stay distant, and come back safely on the 19th."

While McConnell might be taking the virus more seriously than the White House, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer doesn’t think McConnell has done enough and is calling for a testing and contact tracing program at the Capitol.

McConnell also said Thursday he speaks frequently with Trump, who returned to the White House on Monday after being hospitalized for three days.

"I think he's perfectly fine,” the senator said. “He seems normal and we've been discussing the very issues that you all are discussing with me right now. Of course, the biggest thing we're doing at the moment is the Supreme Court."

McConnell is married to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. It’s not clear when she was last at the White House.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah insisted Tuesday that precautions are being taken to stem the spread of the virus at the White House and help those working in the West Wing to “feel comfortable.”