LAS VEGAS — Joe Biden continued his bus tour of the Southwestern United States on Friday with a trip to Nevada, making multiple stops that culminated in a drive-in voter event in Las Vegas.

What You Need To Know Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden continued his bus tour of the Southwest in Las Vegas on Friday



Biden slammed Trump's "reckless personal conduct" following his COVID diagnosis last week



The former vice president also pitched himself as the candidate who has done the most for Nevada's economy



Nevada's unemployment rate is currently 13.2%, the highest in the nation

Friday’s events were part of Biden’s continued push to secure Electoral votes in potential swing states like Nevada and Arizona, the latter of which he visited on Thursday. The former vice president was greeted with a round of honks from spectators, who stayed in their cars for the socially-distant event.

The former vice president almost immediately took aim at the president for what he called Trump’s “reckless personal conduct” after being diagnosed with COVID.

"(Trump’s) reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis, the destabilizing effect it’s having in our government is unconscionable,” Biden said. “He didn't take the necessary precautions to protect himself or others. The longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he gets."

"Don't politicize the race for a vaccine Mr. President,” Biden later added. “Just have a plan for safe and equitable distribution."

In Nevada, 83,827 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 1,649 have died. The state’s seven-day moving average for its daily positivity rate has climbed to from 6.6% to 8.1% since Sept. 18.

The former vice president particularly targeted Latino voters during his address, citing how the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected minorities and communities of color. Biden leaned into what he referred to as “Trump’s negligence” on the economy, saying Nevadans have been particularly affected by Trump’s inability to create jobs.

“My heart goes out to everyone struggling because of the economic crisis caused by the simple neglect of this president,” Biden said, later adding: “Here in Nevada, the unemployment rate is 13.2%, the highest in the nation, because of President Trump’s negligence.”

Biden also blasted Trump for pulling out of congressional negotiations for another round of pandemic economic relief and reversing himself Friday. Biden noted it’s been months since House Democrats passed a $3.4 trillion package for businesses, individuals and local and state governments dealing with cratering tax revenues and increased costs.

Nevada has been hit especially hard in the pandemic economy as tourism to Las Vegas has fallen drastically.

Earlier in the day, Biden appeared alongside Latino community leaders in East Las Vegas at a “Get Out The Vote” event. Pointing to long early voting lines throughout the country, Biden called for more of the same: “We can't just win. We have to win overwhelmingly so you can't be in a position where you can put the phony challenges that he’s talking about,” he said of President Trump.”

President Trump has been raising concerns that he will not commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the election, as he for months has questioned the efficacy of mail-in voting.

The former vice president promised attendees that should he win the election, they would all receive an invitation to the White House. “That’s not a joke,” he said. “That’s a promise.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.