WASHINGTON — An internal Federal Emergency Management Agency memo says that “34 White House staffers and other contacts” have been infected with the coronavirus in recent days, according to a report.

ABC News obtained a copy of the memo that was dated Wednesday and distributed to senior leadership at the agency, which is a branch of the Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for managing the national response to the pandemic.

While it’s not clear what FEMA means by “other contacts,” the number of cases is higher than previously known and underscores the Trump administration’s efforts to block information about the White House outbreak, which has infected President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, White House aides and others.

Masks were reportedly rarely worn in the West Wing before Trump’s diagnosis last week, and a new photo emerged Wednesday showing White House staffers, many without face coverings, gathered in close proximity outside the building.

Trump has done little to suggest his coronavirus diagnosis was a wake-up call about safety measures, raising concerns that White House employees will continue to be at risk.

Upon returning to the White House on Monday after three days in the hospital, he removed his mask as he posed for photos from the Blue Room balcony. He was near a photographer, and other staffers were seen nearby. He did not put his mask back on before he walked into the White House.

And on Thursday, the president suggested in an interview with Fox Business that people can’t do much to protect themselves from the virus and cast more doubt on the effectiveness of wearing masks.

“No matter how good the security, you’re not going to protect yourself from this thing with just your standard anything, unless you just literally don’t come out,” he said.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah insisted Tuesday that precautions are being taken to stem the spread of the virus at the White House and help those working in the West Wing to “feel comfortable.”

