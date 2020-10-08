WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats would be discussing the 25th Amendment on Friday amid President Trump's ongoing battle with COVID-19.

What You Need To Know House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she'll be discussing Friday invoking the 25th Amendment, which deliniates presidential succession





Pelosi made the comment while answering a question about stalled coronavirus relief talks



A provision in the 25th Amendment allows for the president to be removed if he cannot perform the duties of his office



Such a pursuit, which would require the approval of the vice president the majority of the Cabinet, would face long odds

Pelosi made the statement during a news conference while answering a question about the stalled talks on a coronavirus relief bill.

On Tuesday, Trump announced Republicans were walking away from the negotiating table before backtracking hours later by saying he supports standalone bills for small businesses, the airline industry and $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans.

“When we hear people saying, ‘I'm young and I'm a perfect specimen’ instead of addressing the fact that 50,000 people were reported infected yesterday, nearly a thousand people died, what are we talking about here?” Pelosi said.

.@SpeakerPelosi: "Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment."



“Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.”

Pelosi hinted that the discussion wil address the White House's lack of transparency about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

"You take me back to my point, Mr. President, when was the last time you had a negative test before you tested positive?" she said. "Why is the White House not telling the country that important fact about how this made a hotspot of the White House?”

Any effort to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump would face long odds, especially with Election Day less than a month away.

The amendment, ratified in 1967 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, lays out the order of succession for the presidency, but it also explains how the president can be removed if he is deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

For that to happen, Vice President Mike Pence and the majority of Trump's Cabinet must agree that the president is unfit and then inform Pelosi and Chuck Grassley, the Senate’s president pro tempore, of their decision.

Trump would have four days to submit a letter to Congress objecting to the move. The Senate and the House would then have 21 days to vote on who the president should be, with two-thirds in each chamber needed to remove Trump.

The amendment also makes possible that a congressionally appointed body, instead of the Cabinet, could vote to remove the president, but that would first require Congress passing a law to establish a commission, which would need enough support to override a veto from the president.

Of course, if Trump were removed, Pence would assume the presidency. This provision of the 25th Amendment has never been used.