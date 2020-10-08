NATIONWIDE — While the eyes of the nation were on the vice presidential debate between incumbent Mike Pence and candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, many Americans turned to the dictionary to look up some of the candidates’ more colorful language.

Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary released a list of the most-searched terms on its browser during the debate, and the results were as wide-ranging as the candidates’ answers. “Smarmy,” “ineptitude,” and “dogma” saw various spikes throughout the night; “moderator,” “fracking,” and even “fly” were also in the mix.

Some of the search increases have obvious answers. For example, searches for the term “fly” (the insect, not the verb) rose by 3800%, Merriam-Webster reported. The spike coincided with the moment when a fly landed on Vice President Pence’s head during the latter portion of the debate, and remained there for a little over two minutes.

Two words that saw some of the biggest increases in searches were ones used by Harris during separate sections of the debate: searches for “fracking” increased by 55,000%, while searches for “ineptitude” rose by 21,000%.

“Fracking” was among the top lookups on the Merriam-Webster site during the debate after Harris and Pence got into a heated exchange over climate change and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s position on the issue.

For those who don’t know, “fracking” refers to the technique of extracting oil or natural gas from the earth using a hydraulic drill and high-pressure water system. The term is derived from the technical name for the process, called “hydraulic fracturing.”

The process is controversial, as environmentalists say it poses too great a risk to nature to justify the reward — the reward being the massive amounts of natural gas and oil produced by the technique in the U.S. over the past decade or so.

"I will repeat, and the American people know, that Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact," Harris said, after Pence falsely claimed that a Biden administration would ban the practice altogether.

While Harris said during her own campaign for president that she would ban fracking, the Biden climate plan does not call for the same action.

“Ineptitude,” the word that saw possibly the second-highest search spike during the vice presidential debate, was also employed by Harris when the senator described the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now you're standing in a food line because of the ineptitude of an administration that was unwilling to speak the truth to the American people,” Harris said, in reference to recent reporting that President Trump knew of the severity of COVID long before informing the American people.

Some of the terms that saw smaller spikes included “pro-life,” “dogma,” and “segue.”