PHOENIX — Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, campaigned together for the first time since August’s Democratic National Convention, appearing together in the battleground state of Arizona to kick off their “Soul of the Nation” bus tour.

In a bid for bipartisanship, the running mates campaigned alongside Cindy McCain, the widow of prominent Republican senator John McCain, for several stops in the morning. McCain officially endorsed Biden’s campaign on Sept. 22, writing on Twitter that: “We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost.”

Both Biden and Harris made pitches that their administration will be able to bring the parties together in ways President Trump has not.

But first, Biden made sure to recognize his running mate for her performance at the vice presidential debate.

"Folks, I don't, I don't know if you caught it, but the Senator had a heck of a night last night. You gotta give me a great credit – I know how the pick 'em," Biden said of Harris.

Biden pitched an economic message to the crowd, saying that President Donald Trump “looks down on” working Americans.

The Democratic presidential nominee told a masked, socially distanced crowd at a Phoenix area union training facility on Thursday that the country “deserves a president who understands what the American people are going through. Who sees who you are, what you want to be.”

A key part of Biden’s closing argument ahead of the Nov. 3 election is to pitch Trump as only pretending to care about the working-class voters that propelled his 2016 victory.

He blasted the Republican president for walking away from congressional negotiations for a new pandemic relief package and for asking courts to strike down the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Biden said those moves will hurt millions of workers and small businesses.

Harris, who introduced her running mate, used her time to tout Biden’s plan to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The senator cited recent reporting that President Trump knew of the severity of COVID long before informing the American people – in contrast, she said, Biden had a transparent plan for the American people all the way back in March.

The president’s “refusal to contain this virus is what has wreaked havoc on our economy,” Harris added.

It was a point Harris also made during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, which the vice presidential candidate mentioned only once during her and Biden’s stop in Phoenix.

Harris also urged Arizona residents to vote “like your life depends on it,” because, she said, “it really does.”

The Biden-Harris bus tour marks Biden’s first trip to Arizona as the presidential nominee, but it’s a long time coming for a campaign that for months has singled out the state as the first example of an expanded battleground map, owing to demographic changes, new residents and a noticeable realignment away from Republicans among key suburban voters.

Arizona’s transformation seems stark for a state that just a decade ago was the epicenter of Republicans’ push against anti-illegal immigration push. But with early voting underway and millions of ballots in the mail, the home of pathbreaking Republicans from Barry Goldwater to John McCain to Sandra Day O’Connor is a top Democratic target this year, and some Republicans are anxious.

Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned in Arizona on Thursday, giving the state a rare view of October campaign jockeying for 11 electoral votes that could tip the Electoral College scales if President Donald Trump can rebound from his fall slump. The two campaigns passed briefly on the tarmac in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, with Pence’s motorcade driving by shortly after Biden’s plane landed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.