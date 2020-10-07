NEW YORK — President Donald Trump lost another round Wednesday in his ongoing fight to shield his income tax returns from Manhattan’s district attorney.

The three-judge Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit unanimously rejected Trump’s request to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena demanding his accountants turn over his tax records dating back to 2011.

The district attorney, Cy Vance, said he would not enforce the subpoena for 12 days, allowing the president’s legal team time to appeal again to the Supreme Court.

This is the second time Trump has lost in the appeals court in his bid to keep his tax returns out of the hands of Vance, who is investigating Trump and his business practices and first subpoenaed the tax returns in August 2019.

Trump appealed the previous ruling to the Supreme Court, which rejected his lawyers’ claims that his accounting firm, Mazars USA, did not have to comply because Trump is the sitting president and therefore immune from criminal subpoenas. The justices, however, said Trump could challenge the subpoena on its scope and relevance.

Vance has not said publicly what potential crimes he is looking into, but previous court filings suggest he could be investigating possible tax, bank and insurance fraud and falsification of business records as well hush-money payments made just before the 2016 election to a porn star and Playboy model who say they had sex with Trump.

In affirming a lower-court ruling Wednesday, the appeals court did not buy the president’s argument that the subpoena to Mazars “is overbroad and was issued in bad faith.”

The panel said Trump’s “bare assertion” that the grand jury’s investigation is limited to the hush-money payments “amounts to nothing more than implausible speculation” and that the president’s “allegations of bad faith fail to raise a plausible inference that the subpoena was issued out of malice or an intent to harass.”