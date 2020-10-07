WASHINGTON — While attorney general, Jeff Sessions tried to distance himself from the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented immigrants from their children at the Mexican border. But the draft report from the Justice Department inspector general’s two-year investigation shows that Sessions was involved from the earliest days of the immigration crackdown that drew global outrage, The New York Times reported.

What You Need To Know The Department of Justice inspector general reportedly found that top officials at the agency were the "driving force" behind Trump's child-separation policy



Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions had tried to distance himself from the policy



Federal prosecutors were "deeply concerned" about the plan to rip children away from their parents, according to The New York Times report

While Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report has not yet been released and changes might still be made before the final version is made public, the newspaper said it has reviewed the 86-page document and interviewed three government officials who read it in recent months and described its conclusions and many details.

The inquiry found that the Justice Department’s top officials were “a driving force” behind the “zero tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families, many fleeing violence in Central America and seeking asylum in the U.S., the report said.

In June 2018, Sessions told CBN News “we never really intended” to separate children from their parents.

But the inspector general report, according to the Times, says a month earlier Sessions laid out in a conference call to five U.S. attorneys along the border what President Donald Trump wanted.

“We need to take away children,” Mr. Sessions told the prosecutors, according to the participants’ notes.

One participant said Sessions told the prosecutors that if migrants care about their kids, they shouldn’t bring them to the border and that there would be no amnesty for those accompanied by children, the newspaper reported.

The U.S. attorneys were aghast at the orders and told top Justice Department officials they were “deeply concerned” about the children’s welfare, according to the Times.

In addition, Rod Rosenstein, then the deputy attorney general, told the prosecutors they should not have refused to prosecute two cases that involved children who were barely more than infants.

The policy sparked strong backlash both in the United States and around the world, especially because the administration struggled to track the children placed in U.S. detention centers and reunite them with their families. Under pressure, Trump eventually abandoned the policy.

“The department’s single-minded focus on increasing prosecutions came at the expense of careful and effective implementation of the policy, especially with regard to prosecution of family-unit adults and the resulting child separations,” Horowitz wrote in his draft report, according to the Times.

Sessions declined the Times’ interview request.

Rosenstein said in a statement: “If any United States attorney ever charged a defendant they did not personally believe warranted prosecution, they violated their oath of office. I never ordered anyone to prosecute a case.”

Gene Hamilton, a lawyer and ally of Stephen Miller, Trump’s top aide on immigration, said in a 32-page response to the inspector general that Justice Department officials were simply taking direction from Trump, noting that the president, during an April 2018 meeting with Sessions and then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, “ranted” and went on “a tirade,” demanding as many prosecutions as possible, the Times reported.

Other revelations from the inspector general’s report, according to the Times, include that federal prosecutors were alarmed when they learned that during a secret 2017 pilot program infants were being taken from their breastfeeding mothers; that Border Patrol officers missed serious felony cases because they were stretched too thin by the zero-tolerance policy; and that the failure to inform the U.S. Marshals Service before announcing the policy led to overcrowding at detention facilities and budget overruns.

A Justice Department spokeswoman told the Times the draft report used for the article “contains numerous factual errors and inaccuracies” and suggested the “misleading content” and timing of the leak a little month before Election Day could be politically motivated.