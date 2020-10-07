A flurry of new polls shows President Donald Trump in trouble in a number of battleground states, most of which he carried four years ago.

What You Need To Know A New York Times/Siena poll found Biden up by 6 percentage points in Nevada, while Ohio is a toss-up



A Quinnipiac survey has Trump trailing in Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa



Marquette Law School's poll has Biden leading by 5 points in Wisconsin

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Wednesday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading in Nevada by 6 percentage points, 48%-42%, and Ohio is a toss-up, with the former vice president up 45%-44%.

Trump won Ohio, which has 18 electoral votes, by 8 percentage points in 2016, and Biden’s lead in Nevada, which has six electoral votes, is greater than the 2 points Hillary Clinton won by there.

What’s most surprising about Ohio is it’s a state the Biden campaign did not contest until recently, believing it had moved solidly to the right.

The Nevada numbers could be particularly telling because the state saw nearly 70% of its voters cast their ballots before Election Day in 2016.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac University released polls Wednesday showing Biden with large leads in two states considered big prizes: Florida and Pennsylvania.

Biden is up 51%-40% in Florida (29 electoral votes), a state that Trump won by 1 percentage point in 2016.

The former VP is up by 13 points in the Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), where Trump won narrowly four years ago. An Emerson College poll released Tuesday night, however, only had Biden’s lead at 5 percentage points (50%-45%).

Quinnipiac also has Biden leading 50%-45% in Iowa, a state with six electoral votes that Trump won 10 points last time.

"In varying degrees, three critical states in three very different parts of the country come to the same ominous conclusion. The president's hopes for re-election are growing dimmer by the day," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release, referring to Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa.

And according to a Marquette University Law School poll Wednesday, Biden has a 5-point advantage over Trump in Wisconsin (46%-41%). Trump also narrowly defeated Clinton there in 2016.

The incumbent president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is hurting him with voters in battleground states, the polls show.

By a 10-point margin, voters in Nevada told New York Times/Siena pollsters they trusted Biden more on COVID-19, while the former vice president held a 7-point advantage on the same question in Ohio.

Quinnipiac also found that voters in Florida (55%-39%), Pennsylvania (57%-38%) and Iowa (52%-43%) trust Biden more to handle the response to the virus.

The only one of the surveys in which Biden’s lead did not exceed the margin of error was The New York Times/Siena poll for Ohio.

Voters have cast at least 5.6 million ballots so far in the 2020 general election, according to a tally from University of Florida professor Michael McDonald and the U.S. Elections Project.