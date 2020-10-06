SALT LAKE CITY — On the eve of the lone vice presidential debate, the campaigns are still searching for common ground on safety measures.

What You Need To Know Mike Pence's team reportedly doesn't want Plexiglas on the vice president's side of the stage during Wednesday's debate



The Pence team says the measure is not medically necessary because other precautions are being taken



The Commission on Presidential Debates and the Biden campaign said they understood that the condition had been agreed to



Biden's chief of staff said he does not object to Kamala Harris having a divider on her side

According to The Washington Post, Vice President Mike Pence is requesting that no Plexiglas dividers be placed around his table during Wednesday night’s debate at the University of Utah.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that the barriers had been agreed upon to prevent any spread spread of the coronavirus. The Biden campaign said Tuesday it also understood that the Pence team had agree to the Plexiglas dividers, the Post reported.

Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, told the Post the barrier is not medically necessary, given the other precautions — including distancing the candidates by 12 feet and requiring tests — being taken.

Short, however, said the Pence team would not object to a divider on Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris’ side of the stage.

“If she wants it, she’s more than welcome to surround herself with Plexiglas if that makes her feel more comfortable,” Short said. “It’s not needed.”

The commission and the campaigns are expected to discuss the issue further on Tuesday.

Coronavirus precautions are one of the stark differences between the two presidential campaigns, and a barrier on one side of the stage Wednesday night would further underscore that fact. President Donald Trump has downplayed the severity of the virus, even after being hospitalized with it himself. He’s also flouted public health guidelines by holding large rallies and mocked his opponent, Joe Biden, for frequently wearing masks.

Biden, meanwhile, who has criticized Trump’s handling of the pandemic, has limited his appearances on the campaign trail, kept in-person events small and consistently worn a mask.

The Post noted that both campaigns are aware that the back-and-forth over the Plexiglas divider could set a precedent for the two remaining scheduled presidential debates, on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

Despite his doctor saying Monday that he was not “out of the woods” with his contagious illness, Trump tweeted Tuesday that he is “looking forward to the debate” next Thursday. The Biden campaign says the former vice president will attend the debate in Miami if Trump is medically cleared and public health guidelines are followed.

Pence attended the Sept. 26 White House Rose Garden ceremony with several other people who have since tested positive for COVID-19. The vice president has tested negative for the virus but refused to self-isolate. Pence’s team contends he did not come into close enough contact with anyone who was infected to warrant quarantining under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.