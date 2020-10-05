This has been a chaotic stretch for the American public, with confusion and contradiction at just about every turn.

We still don't know much about the president's condition – and with 29 days until Election Day, how will this impact the campaign, what will happen in the Senate, and what is the future of the president's Supreme Court nominee?

The answers may raise even more questions.

We don’t know the severity of the President’s illness.

We don’t know the stage of his illness or when he last tested negative.

We know that the White House staff, White House guests, and the 206 donors who attended a Trump fundraiser in New Jersey are among those dealing with possible exposure.

We also know the President exposed several Secret Service agents during an SUV ride to acknowledge supporters that one doctor described as "the height of irresponsibility."

The President and his team are working hard to project an image of an alert improving patient, but the medications he’s taking suggest he could have a far more serious case of the virus than they’re letting on.

All of this as voting has begun – voters have cast over 3.8 million ballots, according to the U.S. Elections Project – and Election Day is just weeks away.

There are three more debates and a Supreme Court confirmation hearing that hangs in the balance.

The Republicans don’t currently have the votes to confirm Judge Amy Barrett. Under Senate rules, you must be physically present to vote. Three Republican senators are COVID positive – and without them, they just don't have the numbers.

So the current plan: Begin confirmation hearings on Oct. 12 while the rest of the Senate is out, allowing the infected senators time to recover.

They’ll bring the whole Senate back on Oct. 19 – when Republicans hope they’ll be healthy and ready to vote.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will square off in the vice presidential debate.

The Biden campaign filed a health and safety complaint. Now, Harris and Pence will be 12 rather than 7 feet apart, but the debate will still take place in person.

It remains to be seen if the next two presidential debates take place, or if any changes will take place between now and then.

New polling shows Biden’s support surging after the debate: A pair of recent New York Times/Siena College polls show Biden leading Trump 47 percent-42 percent in the crucial battleground state of Florida, and 49 percent-41 percent in Arizona, which has not voted for a Democrat since 1996.

Meanwhile, nearly 3 in 4 Americans think Trump didn't take appropriate COVID-19 precautions, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.