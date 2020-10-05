NEW CASTLE, Del. — Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden says he will still debate Donald Trump come Oct. 15 if it is deemed safe to do so by medical experts, the former vice president told reporters at a Delaware airport on Monday.

“I’m reluctant to comment on anything on the president’s health and what he’s doing and not doing,” Biden said of the president’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis. “I’ll leave that to the doctor’s to talk about but I’m not going to comment on any of his conduct, I don’t know enough to know.”

As reporters questioned whether the former vice president will still participate in the second presidential debate, Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, pulled her husband back from reporters. Several of Biden’s team members could be heard asking reporters to back up as well.

“If scientists say that it’s safe, the distances are safe, then I think that’s fine. I’ll do whatever the experts say is the appropriate thing to do,” Biden said of the upcoming debate.

Biden declined to say whether he believes the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, should be virtual.

Plans for the second debate are in question following Trump’s diagnosis, and the development has already informed changes to the vice presidential debate. Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, will stand 12 feet apart, rather than the 7 feet originally planned.

President Trump revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, Oct. 2. The president was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later the same day, where he remained throughout the weekend and into Monday.

As of Sunday night, Biden had tested negative for the disease, his campaign said. Biden had two negative tests on Friday, as well.

Biden’s comments came as he headed to the battleground state of Florida, where he will visit Little Haiti and Little Havana before participating in a nationally televised town hall from Miami in the evening. Monday’s trip is only the vice president’s second visit to the state during his 2020 presidential campaign.

Florida is considered essential for President Trump’s reelection prospects. He won the state with a 1.2% margin in 2016, but recent polls show Biden currently has a slight edge over the president.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.