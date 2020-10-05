MIAMI — Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden delivered remarks in the battleground state of Florida on Monday, where he said he hopes President Trump listens to scientists after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Joe Biden made several campaign stops in Florida on Monday



The former vice president called on President Trump to "listen to the scientists" when dealing with COVID-19



Biden also laid out his plan for the economy and encouraged supporters to vote



Hours earlier, Trump announced that he would be leaving Walter Reed on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. ET

It was Biden’s most pointed attack against the president since Trump revealed he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus last Friday.

“My prayers continue to be with the president and the First Lady for their health and safety,” Biden began, later adding, “I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend. Now that he's busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists. Support masks. Support a mask mandate nationwide."

Biden wore a mask for the entirety of his address.

The former vice president went on to say his hearts were with the families of every American who has died from the disease, specifically citing the thousands of people who have been diagnosed since the president announced his own results on Friday.

"I hope the president's recovery is swift and successful. But our nation's COVID crisis is far, far from over,” Biden said. “Today, my prayers are with the families of the 210,000 Americans who died from the virus."

Biden also laid out his plan to rebuild America’s economy, promising not to raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000: "You won't pay a penny more, I guarantee you."

As Monday marked the final day when Floridians can register to vote, Biden encouraged his supporters to go out and make their voices heard.

“The character of the country is literally on the ballot,” Biden said. “If you haven't registered, go out right now, because it is an obligation. Every vote will make a difference.”

Biden’s remarks came just a few hours after the president announced on Twitter that he will be leaving Walter Reed at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

“Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” the president added in his tweet. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”