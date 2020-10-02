WASHINGTON, D.C. — First lady Melania Trump expressed support for the care that migrant children separated from their families received in U.S. detention centers, suggesting the facilities were better than what they had at home with their parents, in a series of recordings that aired Thursday.

The tapes aired on CNN come from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to the first lady who released a book last month titled “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.” She is promoting the book in interviews and released recordings to CNN of some of her private conversations with Mrs. Trump. In one, the first lady discussed her take on the conditions migrant children faced in the U.S. after being brought in by “coyotes.”

"The kids, they say, 'Wow I will have my own bed? I will sleep on the bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes.' It’s so sad to hear, but they didn’t have that in their own countries. They sleep on the floor,” she said in one excerpt. “They are taken care of nicely there. But you know, yeah, they are not with parents. It’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something.”

The first lady, however, did not tour the same facilities that produced images of dozens of young children in single cells made out of chain-link fences and and sleeping on mats on the floor and underneath foil-like thermal blankets.

At another point in her conversation with Wolkoff, Trump opined that some immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. were coached about what to say. “They go over and they say like, ‘Oh, we will be killed by gang member, we will be, you know, it’s so dangerous.’ So they are allowed to stay here.” She added: “Some of them are using that line.”

She also discussed the infamous jacket she wore when she traveled to the border. The back of the jacket included the message “I REALLY DON’T CARE. DO U?”, which many took to mean she did not care about the children being separated from their families. Her team insisted there was no hidden meaning.

“I’m driving liberals crazy, that’s for sure,” Trump said. “And they deserve it. You understand? And everybody’s like: ‘Oh my God, this is the worst, this is the worst.’ After, I mean, come on, they are crazy.”

Trump, who, along with her husband, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, is also heard complaining about the work she was doing at the White House in preparation of Christmas.

I’m working … my ass off at Christmas stuff,” Trump tells Wolkoff. “You know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration?”

The first lady then steered the conversation back to child separation.

“I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas, and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children?’ That they were separate.

“Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?” Trump said, repeating a false accusation about her husband’s predecessor.

Wolkoff left the White House in February 2018 when her contract was terminated. She helped produce Trump’s inauguration and later worked for the first lady as an unpaid White House adviser.

The White House has dismissed her book as “full of mistruths and paranoia.”

On the release of the tapes Thursday, the first lady’s chief of staff and spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said that Wolkoff’s “only intent was to secretly tape the first lady in order to peddle herself and her salacious book.

“There is no way to know if these recordings have been edited and it’s clear the clips were hand-picked and presented with no context,” Grisham said. “The first lady remains focused on her family and serving our country.”