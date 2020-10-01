WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed concerns about the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as scare tactics from Democrats but the landmark health care law is in jeopardy as McConnell marches towards confirming conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

What You Need To Know Mitch McConnell is the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Kentucky



McConnell has been in office since 1984



Mitch McConnell spoke to Spectrum News 1 about issues facing Kentucky and the country



With just over a month until Election Day, the race is entering its final stage

“No one is going to lose their health care. We don’t know if the Supreme Court is going to take down the entire law or just parts of it. There’s no way to predict,” he said in an interview with Spectrum News One Thursday.

“Everybody should breathe easy. This is a campaign gimmick on the part of the Democrats to scare the American people. Their pre-existing conditions coverage is not in danger,” he added.

Barrett has called into question the legality of the ACA in the past.

In a 2017 Notre Dame Law School article, Barrett criticized Chief Justice John Roberts' reasoning to uphold the Affordable Care Act, saing that he "pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute."

Democrats have zeroed in on the future of the Affordable Care Act, which is colloquially referred to as "Obamacare," in their opposition to Barrett's nomination.

Speaking the day after she was nominated, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Barrett has a "written track record of disagreeing adamantly with the Supreme Court's decisions on two occasions upholding the ACA."

The ACA has been challenged in the Supreme Court multiple times, and was prominently featured in two major cases: National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius (2012) and Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. (2014).

“In both major cases brought against the ACA, Judge Barrett twice sided against the law,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. He says a vote for a Barrett is a vote to take away healthcare from millions of vulnerable Americans.

Sen. McConnell called it a "joke" that Justice Barrett might pose any risk to Americans' health care.



This is not a joke to the American people. This is not a joke to the 20 million Americans who could lose health insurance if the ACA is struck down.



“She publicly criticized Justice Roberts for upholding the law, and said that if the Supreme Court read the statute the way she does, they would have had to “invalidate” it," he added.

It’s not clear what the Republican response would be if the law is in fact repealed. McConnell criticized Senate democrats on the floor today for voting against Senator Tom Tillis (R-NC) proposed amendment to leave out pre-existing condition exclusions from the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

“Democrats voted to block protections for pre-existing conditions. Just like they voted to block hundreds of billions of dollars of coronavirus relief. And just like they voted to block police reform,” McConnell said.

The confirmation hearing for Barrett is expected to begin on October 12th in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

You can see Eva McKend's full interview here.