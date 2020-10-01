BUENA PARK, Calif. — The happiest place on Earth has been shadowed in a dark cloud after Disney announced it would lay off 28,000 workers at Disneyland and Disney World.

What You Need To Know AB 3216 guarantees the most experienced of workers the ability to return to their jobs when the crisis subsides



Governor Gavin Newsom has until September 30 to sign AB 3216



UNITE HERE Local 11 learned that Disney will lay off approximately 950 of their nearly 3,000 members, effective November 1



The Union will engage in bargaining with Disney over issues including job security and healthcare coverage

Among the workers who could lose their job is cast member Alisha Anticouni. The only magic she hopes for now is that Governor Gavin Newsom signs a bill that will allow workers like her to keep their jobs after the pandemic.

"It's really scary what's going to happen if this bill doesn't get signed. If I get laid off, I don't know what's going to happen," she said.

Anticouni worked at the Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar located at the Disneyland Hotel. She was furloughed in March. If the governor signs the bill, it would guarantee workers, like her, the ability to return to their jobs when the pandemic subsides.

As the deadline to sign the bill approaches, Anticouni and her furloughed coworkers decided to drive to Sacramento to try and save their jobs.

"If the Governor does not sign it today, then my job is not protected," said Anticouni.

Members of the Local 11 Union, which covers hospitality workers in Southern California, fear they may be part of the 28,000 cast members that Disney announced on Tuesday would be laid off due of the pandemic.

Jim Parker, who has worked at Disney for eight years, said losing his job would be devastating.

"We're probably losing health insurance, and I'm supposed to get heart surgery. I mean, how are we going to do that now? Am I going to do that early? It creates a lot more anxiety," said Parker.

According to Parker, if cast members like him were laid off, when the park is able to reopen, those who have worked at Disneyland for years would lose their seniority.

Although he knows COVID-19 poses a risk to public safety, he believes the park can reopen safely, but it is the government standing in the way.

"We are all ready to go back to work, but the governor has refused to let us go back to work. The counties have refused us to work. How is that fair? How is that justified?” said Parker.

For Anticouni, it is her future’s biggest battle, but she is ready.

"I have to fight. I have to fight to get this bill signed. I cannot go down without a fight. It's just who I am", said Anticouni.

She hopes to return home with a fairytale ending.