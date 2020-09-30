CLEVELAND — The first presidential debate took place in Cleveland on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t the candidates’ policies that took center stage: Instead, viewers lamented the utter chaos and sheer amount of interruptions from both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden during their 90-minute appearance.

What You Need To Know The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced they may change future rules following Tuesday's chaotic event



The first presidential debate took place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland



Host Chris Wallace repeatedly asked the candidates, in particular President Trump, to stop interrupting



The commission has not yet clarified what changes it may implement

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the organization that hosts all presidential and vice presidential debates, also took notice of the night’s unconventional flow — and may implement changes to future debate structures to mitigate the problem.

(2/2) that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly. The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates. — Em Nguyen (@EmNewsDC) September 30, 2020

“The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate,” the company wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

The organization also thanked debate moderator Chris Wallace for the “professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate,” adding that the commission “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

Over the course of the night, Wallace repeatedly asked both candidates to stop interrupting each other, although his comments of “sir, I’m the moderator,” and “your time is up,” were most often directed at the president.

At one point, Wallace told the president: “Frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting” than Joe Biden.

Both candidates talked over one another when answering questions about everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the Supreme Court.

At one point, the former Vice President was apparently so fed up with interruptions from the president, Biden snapped at Trump, “Will you shut up, man?”

Some viewers wondered on social media why Wallace didn’t simply mute the mics of one person to allow the other to talk, but as neither Biden nor Trump’s campaign agreed to be muted ahead of time, Wallace’s hands were tied.

“On social media, some viewers at home called for the president’s microphone to be shut off, but that was a power Mr. Wallace did not possess: Neither campaign would have agreed beforehand to such a mechanism,” the New York Times reported.

Even if they had agreed to such a proposition, there’s no guarantee it would work — afterall, the Trump campaign agreed that each candidate would have a certain amount of time for uninterrupted comments, but as Wallace pointed out, the president did not comply with these rules during the debate.

The commission has not yet announced what changes it will implement in future debates.

This is a developing story.