WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former FBI Director James Comey spent Wednesday defending the bureau’s investigation into potential links between President Donald Trump and Russia, while acknowledging an aspect of the probe was handled sloppily.

The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee has been seeking for months to discredit the investigation. The panel’s chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was largely focused Wednesday on the FBI’s warrants to wiretap former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“I’m saying this to my Democratic friends: If it happened to us, it could happen to you,” Graham said. “Every American should be worried about this. This is not just an abuse of power against Mr. Page and the Trump campaign; this is a system failure.”

In December, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that there were “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the FBI’s surveillance applications used for Page. Horowitz, however, concluded that the broader investigation itself was justified and that there was no evidence of political bias or wrongdoing.

Graham seized on the inspector general’s findings that the Christopher Steele dossier, which was first funded by a conservative website before being taken over by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee, played a “central and essential role” in the FBI’s request for surveillance of Page.

Senate Republicans also had brand new fodder to use on Comey. According to newly released documents, the FBI also had investigated a key source used for Steele’s dossier years earlier over suspected links to Russian intelligence — a fact Comey said he only recently learned about.

In addition, a former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty as part of U.S. Attorney John Durham's ongoing investigation into the Russia probe to altering an email related to the surveillance of Page.

Comey — whom Trump fired in May 2017, triggering Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — made no excuses for the FBI’s mishandling of the wiretap applications. He, however, said it was only a “small slice" of the much larger probe into Russian election interference.

“The collection of omissions, failure to consider updates, to communicate between the team trying to figure out what’s true or not true in the Steele material and the team investigating Carter Page — it’s embarrassing, it’s sloppy, I’ve run out of words,” Comey testified via video from his home.

“There is no indication — the inspector general would say it if he found it — that people were doing bad things on purpose, but that doesn’t make it any less concerning or embarrassing,” added Comey, who was testifying for the first time since Horowitz’s report was released.

Otherwise, Comey said the investigation was justified and handled properly.

“In the main, it was done by the book, it was appropriate, and it was essential that it be done,” Comey said. “Overall, I am proud of the work.”

Comey added that he was never asked by former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden to investigate a political rival, which has been a popular conspiracy theory among some conservatives, including Trump.

Comey also was asked about information that national intelligence director John Ratcliffe, a former Texas congressman and Trump loyalist, said he has declassified even though he said he does not know if it is true. In a letter to Graham, Ratcliffe said that in late July 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained “insight” into Russian spycraft alleging that Clinton had “approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against” Trump.

But Ratcliffe added that American intelligence agencies do “not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.”

Comey brushed aside questions about that document, saying, “I don’t understand Mr. Ratcliffe's letter well enough to comment on it. It’s confusing. … I really don’t know what he’s doing.”

The Republicans on the committee have sought to portray Trump as a victim of a politically motivated and overzealous FBI led by Comey. Trump has repeatedly called for the former FBI director to be prosecuted.

Democrats lamented the backward-looking nature of Wednesday’s hearing, seeking to make the case that the Russia investigation was valid and that the committee's time could be better spent on other matters.

“Most people think we should be talking about other things, except maybe President Trump,” said Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, while Sen. Patrick Leahy described the hearing as a “political errand” for the president.

The panel has also interviewed in recent weeks two former deputy attorneys general, Rod Rosenstein and Sally Yates, both of whom insisted their actions were not politically motivated and that investigation into Trump’s campaign was warranted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.