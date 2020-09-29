The stage is set for the first of three presidential debates between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The debate will cover six topics: the candidates' records, the supreme court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election

The focus will be on the president’s influence on the Supreme Court, his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, and the bombshell news report detailing his years of tax avoidance.

Tuesday's face-off, the first of three debates between Trump and Biden, will take place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and will be moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace.

Also potentially on the docket, Trump will likely be on the defensive after a New York Times report revealed his substantial financial losses as a businessman and showed he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and nothing at all in other years. Trump labeled the report “totally fake news.”

As Trump and Biden take the stage, the election season is already well underway - early voting has begun and mail-in ballots have been sent out. Over 1.1 million ballots have already been cast, according to University of Florida professor Michael McDonald and the U.S. Elections Project, far ahead of the number of ballots cast at this point in 2016.

Follow along for analysis and coverage from our Spectrum News political team across the country beginning at 9 p.m. ET: Bob Hardt, Tim Boyum, Karina Kling, Jeevan Vittal, Emily Ngo, Alex Cohen, Ybeth Bruzual, Holly Gregory, Nick Reisman, Em Nguyen, Taurean Small, Susan Arbetter, Taylor Popielarz, Samantha-Jo Roth, and Errol Lewis.