NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says his city is in a dire financial situation, facing a multi-million dollar deficit, and not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaino also puts the blame squarely on the shoulders of the city's former administration, which he says relied too much on casino revenue.

Restaino claims past councils tapped into the city's reserves to fill budget gaps, which not only left the city short on money, but also destroyed its credit rating.

Spectrum News has asked city comptroller Daniel Morello for comment on the matter.