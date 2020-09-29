Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is defending the work that he and his deputy did – as a tell-all book criticizing him of not doing more in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election hits bookstores.

What You Need To Know Robert Mueller released a statement Tuesday defending the decisions he made during his Russia investigation



Andrew Weissmann, a prosecutor on Mueller's team, writes in his new book that the investigation left unanswered questions about Trump and Russia



Weissmann blamed Mueller and his deputy for not being aggressive enough





Weismann's book, "Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation," hit bookstores Tuesday

In “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation,” Andrew Weissmann, a prosecutor on Mueller’s team, writes that the probe left many questions unanswered because it did not fully examine Donald Trump’s possible financial ties to Russia and explicitly conclude that the president obstructed justice.

Weissmann blamed Mueller and his deputy, Aaron Zebley, for being overly cautious and for the cloud of fear that hung over the probe that Trump could fire everyone and disband their office at any moment.

In a rare public statement Tuesday, Mueller said he stood by the decisions he made and the conclusions the investigation reached.

“It is not surprising that members of the Special Counsel’s Office did not always agree, but it is disappointing to hear criticism of our team based on incomplete information," he said.

Mueller did not name Weissmann or his book in the statement. The former FBI director said he was the office’s ultimate decider and knew its work would be “scrutinized from all sides.”

“When important decisions had to be made, I made them,” Mueller said. “I did so as I have always done, without any interest in currying favor or fear of the consequences."

Mueller added that Zebley was “privy to the full scope of the investigation and all that was at issue. I selected him for that role because I knew from our ten years working together that he is meticulous and principled. He was an invaluable and trusted counselor to me from start to finish.”

Mueller’s investigation led to three dozen indictments as well as a handful of convictions of Trump associates. The probe did not establish that Trump or his campaign conspired with the Russian government in its interference into the election. Mueller also did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice, but his report did not exonerate Trump, either.

For not stating a conclusion on obstruction, the special counsel cited a Justice Department legal opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted and said he didn’t believe it would be fair to accuse Trump of breaking the law because, if he faced no indictment, he could not defend himself. Attorney General William Barr elected not to charge Trump with obstruction.

Weismann writes, if the decision would have been his, he would have clearly stated that the prosecutors believed Trump obstructed the investigation.

Weismann also writes: "We still do not know if there are other financial ties between the president and either the Russian government or Russian oligarchs,” Weissmann writes. “We do not know whether he paid bribes to foreign officials to secure favorable treatment for his business interests, a potential violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act that would provide leverage against the president. We do not know if he had other Russian business deals in the works at the time he was running for president, how they might have aided or constrained his campaign, or even if they are continuing to influence his presidency.”

Weismann's book hit bookstores Tuesday.