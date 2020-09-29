All aboard the "Biden Express."

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will embark on a train tour of Ohio and Pennslvania Wednesday following the first presidential debate Tuesday.

Dubbed the "Build Back Better Express," the tour will begin in in Cleveland, Ohio, and make multiple stops where former Vice President Biden will "highlight how he will build our economy back better for working families," according to a release from the Biden campaign.

The train tour will make the following stops:

Alliance, Ohio

Pittsburgh, Penn.

Greensburg, Penn.

Latrobe, Penn.

Additionally, Biden will attend an event in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, before the tour concludes at a drive-in event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where the Bidens will deliver remarks.

Biden is a known train enthusiast, estimating that he has made 8,000 round trips on Amtrak between Washington, D.C. and Wilmington, Del. over the years. Biden began making the Amtrak commute every day shortly after becoming a Senator in 1972, after his wife and daughter were killed in a car accident, so he could be home to take care of his two sons Hunter and Beau.

Over the decades, Biden famously became friends with Amtrak employees and passengers, and became a fierce advocate for the country's railway system, including facilitating a $2.45 billion federal loan to help Amtrak fix its aging infrastructure and buy new trains.

Biden and then-President-elect Obama rode Amtrak to Obama's inauguration in 2009, and Biden rode the train back to Delaware from Washington after the inauguration of President Trump.

This is not Biden's first train-related campaign event.

The "Biden Express" carried the then-Senator and his family from Delaware to Washington, D.C. after Biden announced his candidacy for president in 1987.

In 2011, the Wilmington Amtrak station was renamed "Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Railroad Station."