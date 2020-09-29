When asked about his strategy to debate President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden put it simply: "Just tell the truth."

Picking up on that thread, the Democratic presidential nominee and the DNC War Room launched a new joint venture on Twitter: @Truth, which aims to fact-check President Trump during the presidential debate.

“The American people deserve to remember what it’s like to have a president who tells the truth again,” Andrew Bates, a Biden campaign spokesman, told the Washington Post.

The move by Democrats comes on the heels of reports that moderator Chris Wallace, the anchor of "Fox News Sunday," will not be responsible for fact-checking the candidates' claims in real-time during Tuesday's debate.

"We don't expect Chris or our other moderators to be fact checkers," Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr., the co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates, told CNN Sunday. "The minute the TV is off there will be plenty of fact checkers."

Wallace himself said on his program that he hopes to be "as invisible as possible" during the debate.

“I’m trying to get them to engage, to focus on the key issues, to give people at home a sense of, ‘why I want to vote for one versus the other.' But if I’ve done my job right, at the end of the night, people will say, ‘That was a great debate. Who was the moderator," he said.

It is not apparent what kind of sourcing or reporting that the Twitter account will be basing their fact-checking on.

The move comes on the heels of the Biden campaign sending a scathing letter to Facebook, calling the social media giant "the nation's foremost propagator of disinformation about the voting process."