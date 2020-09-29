TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democratic lawmakers called Monday for the Florida Legislature to address the state's troubled unemployment compensation system during its postelection organization session in November.

1. What is fueling the Democrats' demand?

While organization sessions are typically limited to pomp and circumstance including the ceremonial swearings-in of new legislators, this year's affair is likely to include action on a proposal by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to crack down on protests that turn violent.​ The legislature's minority Democrats say that, while they believe the governor's request for November consideration of his proposal is a "political stunt," it has opened the door for other issues — including unemployment compensation reform — to be added to the agenda.

​2. Why can't reform proposals wait until the regular legislative session next spring?

Meeting the press virtually Monday, four Democratic state representatives argued that the looming expiration of the Trump administration's Lost Wages Assistance program makes expanding state-level benefits especially urgent. "If we are in committee meetings or whatever, I think we need to deal with the most pressing issue, which at this particular time is the unemployment system and COVID, and we have to remember that the virus is still with us and we have no vaccine — that's the issue. And we have people in Tallahassee acting as if it has disappeared," Rep. Geraldine Thompson (D-Orlando) said.

3. What reforms are Democrats proposing?

They're advocating a reversal of decade-old restrictions implemented during the administration of former Governor Rick Scott​, who they say worked to suppress the true extent of unemployment in Florida by restricting the amount of and eligibility for benefits. Specifically, they want to restore the maximum duration of benefits to 26 weeks, from the current 12; and raise the $275 weekly cap on payments, among the nation's lowest.

4. What about COVID-specific proposals?

The Democrats also want to pass a prohibition on firing employees who refuse to return to face-to-face workplace settings for fear of contracting the coronavirus. They say DeSantis's recent order lifting most virus containment measures makes such a prohibition particularly relevant.

5. How are Republicans responding?

House and Senate Republican leaders have repeatedly rebuffed Democratic demands for a special legislative session devoted to unemployment compensation reform, saying the DeSantis administration is doing an adequate job of addressing ​issues with the unemployment system without the need for legislative intervention.