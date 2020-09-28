FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized Sunday, following reports of a suicide attempt at his Fort Lauderdale home, police officials said in a news report.

Parscale detained through Baker Act

Parscale’s wife told police he was armed and may hurt himself, Fort Lauderdale Police Department Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw told CNN.

The SWAT team responded and Parscale eventually surrendered himself to police.

Parscale was transported to the hospital through the Baker Act, which allows a person having a mental health crisis to be detained to get help, according to CNN.

Trump demoted Parscale in June following a campaign rally in Tulsa that received a smaller attendance than expected. Critics and health officials had warned a large public gathering inside could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19. He had been appointed campaign manager in February 2018.

Parscale maintains a senior position on the campaign as advisor for digital and data. He had led the campaign’s data analytics team in 2016, credited for helping secure Trump’s first election effort.

A campaign spokesperson told CNN in a statement, "Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible."