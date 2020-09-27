ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump will be in Central Florida this week for a "Make America Great Again" rally, his campaign announced Sunday.

Trump will speak to supporters at an event Friday at Orlando Sanford International Airport, the campaign said.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start time.

No other details were released.

The visit to Sanford will be the president's second stop in Florida in two weeks; he spoke at a campaign rally just last week in Jacksonville. The battleground state of Florida and its 29 electoral college votes are crucial to Trump's re-election chances. The I-4 corridor in particular is a battleground within the battleground.