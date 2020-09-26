WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump has nominated U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, Trump called the 48-year-old judge "one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds."

"If the Senate does me the honor of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability," Barrett said.

If confirmed, Barrett would be the youngest Supreme Court Justice, and her tenure could last for decades.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including Trump's opponent, Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, reacted to the nomination.

In a statement, Biden attacked Barrett's "written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012."

Today, President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — a jurist with a written track record of disagreeing with the Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act.



Vote like your health care is on the ballot — because it is. https://t.co/TDBQOVLP4K — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 26, 2020

Biden said that the Senate "should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress."

"Vote like your health care is on the ballot — because it is," he added on Twitter.

In a statement, Sen. Harris (D-CA) said that "Just yesterday, I paid my respects to the legendary Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," adding that "it would be a travesty to replace her with a justice who is being selected to undo her legacy and erase everything she did for our country."

Trump’s hand-picked successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat makes it clear: they intend to destroy the Affordable Care Act & overturn Roe. This selection would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans.



I strongly oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2020

"With the next Supreme Court Justice set to determine the fate of protections for those with preexisting health conditions, and reproductive health options, I will continue to fight on behalf of the people and strongly oppose the president's nomination," Harris, who will be one of the people questioning Barrett on the Judiciary Committee, added.

The chair of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), said Barrett "is highly qualified in all the areas that matter – character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition."

Judge Barrett is highly qualified in all the areas that matter – character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition.



She is an outstanding #SupremeCourt nominee by President @realDonaldTrump. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2020

Graham is in a tight senate race with Democrat Jamie Harrison, who replied to Graham's Twitter post about Barrett claiming that "the Affordable Care Act wouldn't even exist if @LindseyGrahamSC had his way."

Worth noting that the Affordable Care Act wouldn't even exist if @LindseyGrahamSC had his way https://t.co/BRLjrTEaJd — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) September 26, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called Barrett "an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court" and said that Trump "could not have made a better decision."

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court.



A brilliant scholar. An exemplary judge. President Trump could not have made a better decision. pic.twitter.com/FKadx6TJeU — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 26, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that "by nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, President Trump has once again put Americans’ healthcare in the crosshairs."

A vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to eliminate health care for millions in the middle of a pandemic.



Democrats are fighting for Americans' health care.https://t.co/e3pWbFWRDm — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 26, 2020

Schumer's New York counterpart, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, said that Barrett's nomination "product of a corrupt, illegitimate process that undermines the will of the American people" and called her unfit to serve on the Supreme Court.

Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court is the product of a corrupt, illegitimate process that undermines the will of the American people. Alongside her dangerous, ultra-conservative record, she’s not fit to serve on the Supreme Court. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 26, 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said that he looks forward to meeting with Barrett, calling her a "highly-respected jurist with distinguished legal and academic credentials."

My statement regarding the President’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/R9JGiNOzEV — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 26, 2020

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that he believes Barrett "will make an excellent justice that will serve our country and Constitution well."

Congratulations to Judge Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to the Supreme Court. I believe she will make an excellent justice that will serve our country and Constitution well, and I look forward to seeing her confirmed soon. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 26, 2020

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the head of the House Intelligence Committee, swore "no confirmation before inauguration," seemingly foreshadowing a Congressional showdown over Barrett's nomination.

Here's why Republicans are rushing Amy Coney Barrett into a lifetime appointment:



So she can strike down healthcare and overturn Roe v. Wade.



Republicans also fear they’re losing the election and want her to deliver the election for Trump.



No confirmation before inauguration. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 26, 2020

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who serves on the Judiciary Committee, seemed to echo the essence Rep. Schiff's message, saying that he "will refuse to treat this process as legitimate & will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett."

I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate & will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said that Barrett is "an incredible, well-qualified judge who interprets the Constitution."

Today, President @realDonaldTrump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.



Judge Barrett is an incredible, well-qualified judge who interprets the Constitution as written and she will protect the rights of all Americans. pic.twitter.com/EHAg9564pG — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) September 26, 2020

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) wrote a long thread on Twitter outlining why she will be opposing Barrett's nomination, listing, among other reasons, "a long history of being anti-choice and an explicit willingness to reverse SC precedent – endangering the protections of Roe v Wade."

She has a long history of being anti-choice and an explicit willingness to reverse SC precedent – endangering the protections of Roe v Wade. A woman’s right to control her own body is at stake.



The president expects her to support any challenge he mounts to the election results. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 26, 2020

Former presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) posted a video to Twitter discussing her opposition to Barrett's nomination.

Amy Coney Barrett will work to gut Roe v. Wade and the ACA, taking away health care coverage from millions of Americans—including those with pre-existing conditions. And make no mistake: Trump is counting on her to swing the Supreme Court in his favor when he loses this election. pic.twitter.com/cTpOHgintZ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2020

"And make no mistake," Warren wrote in her Twitter post caption, "Trump is counting on her to swing the Supreme Court in his favor when he loses this election."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called Barrett "an excellent nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and I look forward to hearing her testimony" before the Judiciary Committee.

Congratulations to the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett. Judge Barrett is an outstanding jurist and a committed constitutionalist. She is an excellent nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and I look forward to hearing her testimony before @senjudiciary. pic.twitter.com/uPOZKPr0On — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 26, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) shared a video of Barrett telling CBS News in 2016 why she opposed then-President Obama's decision to nominate a Supreme Court Justice in an election year.

Here is Judge Amy Coney Barrett explaining why it’s wrong to fill a SCOTUS vacancy during a presidential election year. pic.twitter.com/a5H09OmgsX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 26, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who was named to President Trump's Supreme Court short list, said that he looks forward to supporting Barrett's nomination.

I look forward to supporting @realDonaldTrump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. Read my full statement here 👇 pic.twitter.com/IZuyP3Yx4n — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 26, 2020

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that "We can't be silent as [Trump] tries to rush a Supreme Court Justice through the Senate," adding that "the American people deserve to have their voices heard."

Donald Trump's nominee is a direct threat to the Affordable Care Act, reproductive choice, and so many other liberties we hold sacred.



We can't be silent as he tries to rush a Supreme Court Justice through the Senate.



The American people deserve to have their voices heard. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 26, 2020

Meanwhile, in what appears to be a tongue-in-cheeck nod to Justice Ginsburg's nickname, "Notorious RBG," the National Republican Senatorial Committee has begun selling "Notorious A.C.B." shirts.