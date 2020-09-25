WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows slammed FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday over his comments about not seeing evidence of widespread voter fraud in his testimony before the Senate Thursday.

“With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI let alone figuring out whether there is any kind of voter fraud,” Meadows told “CBS This Morning."

On Thursday, Wray told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that "we have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise."

Wray's comments came one day after President Trump would not commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election to his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, citing concerns about ballots. The FBI Director said that the organization has seen voter fraud at the local level "from time to time," but added that "to change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary."

“I would encourage people to be critical thinkers and to get their news from a variety of sources and make up their own mind and be a skeptical, discerning electorate, which is what I think is the best defense against malign foreign influence,” Wray said of Americans interacting with misinformation about voting and the election on social media.

Meadows took umbrage with Wray's comments: “The rules are being changed and so what I’m suggesting is, perhaps he can drill down on the investigation that just started, others that we’re seeing in North Carolina and other places where multiple ballots, duplicate ballots, are being sent out."

"Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill," Meadows added.

The Chief of Staff added that Trump will commit to a peaceful transfer of power "as long as it’s a fair election,” Meadows said. “We now know that we have a Department of Justice investigation in the ballots that were discarded from veterans in Pennsylvania. That’s very troubling.”

Meadows was referring to the announcement that the Justice Department is investigating a small number of military ballots that were discarded in a Pennsylvania county. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Pennsylvania initially said all nine ballots had been cast for President Donald Trump, but later revised its statement to say only seven were for Trump and that the other two had been resealed and its contents were unknown.

The Justice Department’s statement did not allege that any laws were broken and seemed to blame the problem on bureaucratic mistakes. Experts say the department’s disclosure is both unusual and inappropriate, saying it is highly unusual for U.S. attorneys to announce they’ve opened an investigation and were troubled by the fact that the DOJ revealed the votes were cast for Trump.

“This is both bizarre and disturbing — US Attorney’s Offices don’t issue reports on pending investigations — and certainly not reports so blatantly contrived to provide political ballast for a sitting President’s campaign narrative,” David Laufman, a former Justice Department official, posted to Twitter.