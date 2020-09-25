RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, First Lady Pamela Northam, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the governor's office.

The two were tested Thursday after a member of the governor's residence staff developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Though Governor Northam is experiencing no symptoms, his wife is experiencing mild symptoms.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” the governor said in a staement. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of."

The governor will be conducting his official business from the state's Executive Mansion as he and the first lady isolate for 10 days, consistent with guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health. They are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Richmond Health Department to conduct contact tracing, according to the release, and the Executive Mansion and the Patrick Henry office building will be closed for deep cleaning Friday morning.

"We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us — and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously," Northam added.