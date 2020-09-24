NATIONWIDE — Just as he did four years ago, Donald Trump is largely focusing his campaigning in battleground states. But a new poll suggests he’s no lock to win in a trio of red states that he took in 2016.

A New York Times/Siena College survey released Thursday shows the incumbent president clinging to a three-point lead in Texas (46%-43%), tied with Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia (45%-45%l) and trailing by three points in Iowa (42%-45%).

While Iowa has swung back and forth in recent elections, no Democratic candidate has won in Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992 or in Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Biden’s campaign is making inroads with female voters in those three states, with him holding advantages of 14 points in Iowa, 10 points in Georgia and eight points in Texas over Trump.

Trump is still more popular with men there — by eight points in Iowa, 11 points in Georgia and 16 points in Texas. But the Times noted that while Biden’s support among Georgia women is on par with what Hillary Clinton received in 2016, Trump’s support among men in the Peach State has fallen to about half of what it was then.

There are also significant racial disparities among the two candidates in Texas and Georgia. Biden is leading with Black voters 83%-4% in Georgia and 71%-7% in Texas, while Trump is up among white voters 68%-27% in Georgia and 64-28% in Texas. Biden has a 25-point advantage with Hispanic voters in Texas, 57%-32%.

Nine out of 10 of the likely voters polled said they have already definitively made up their minds. There was a margin of error of 4 percentage points.