WASHINGTON — As acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf’s confirmation hearing gets underway Wednesday, questions have surfaced about government contracts awarded to a company where his wife is an executive.

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded more than $6 million in contracts to Berkeley Research Group since September 2018, NBC News reported, citing records on the federal government website USA Spending. Acting Secretary Wolf’s wife, Hope Wolf, is vice president of professional staff operations at the consulting firm.

Berkeley Research Group has a long history of federal contracts, but it did not begin doing work for DHS until after Wolf became the chief of staff at the Transportation Security Administration, a DHS agency, in 2017, NBC reported.

Wolf became the chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen in 2018 before being named acting secretary in November.

The contracts were for "Information Technology Software," records say.

A Homeland Security spokesperson told NBC that Wolf was unaware of the contracts until he was contacted about the story.

"At no time in any of his positions since joining DHS has Acting Secretary Wolf been involved in awarding any contracts," the spokesperson said. "Even if he were involved with the procurement process for this particular contract, which he was not, he would have had to recuse himself due to even the appearance of impropriety."

Berkeley Research Group declined to comment to NBC.

The potential conflict of interest is likely to come up during Wolf's confirmation hearing, which began at 10 a.m. Eastern Wednesday. He also is expected to face questions about federal agents sent to protests in Portland, Oregon, and a whistleblower complaint alleging that he and other DHS officials ordered intelligence reports to be modified to align with President Donald Trump’s interests.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Wolf is likely serving in his acting role unlawfully and does not have the authority to impose new restrictions on asylum seekers.

Judge Paula Xinis said it’s likely the states and cities suing to stop the restrictions from being enforced will prove that an improper line of succession was followed when Wolf’s predecessor, Kevin McAleenan, was installed as acting secretary and that McAleenan illegally altered the line of succession that later led to Wolf being elevated to the position.

The Government Accountability Office said in August that Wolf is ineligible to serve in his current acting role. The following week, Trump announced he was nominating Wolf for the position permanently.

If confirmed, Wolf would become the first Senate-confirmed Cabinet secretary in more than a year.