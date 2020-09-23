President Donald Trump and Rep. Ilhan Omar are engaged in another heated war of words.

At his rally Tuesday night in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Trump said of the Democratic congresswoman: “How about Omar of Minnesota? We’re going to win the state of Minnesota because of her, they say. She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How’s your country doing?”

Omar was born in and fled Somalia as a child. She gained asylum in the United States and became a citizen in 2000 at age 17.

Omar quickly fired back at Trump in a tweet, writing: “Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

She also included a meme from the movie “Mean Girls” in which a character asks, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

It was the second time in five days Trump attacked Omar on the campaign trail. At a rally Friday night in Bemidji, Minnesota, the president falsely claimed Biden planned to “flood your state with an influx of refugees from Somalia and from other places all over the planet. That’s what’s happened, and you like Omar a lot, don’t you?

Last year, in an attack that many called racist, Trump said of four minority congresswomen, including Omar, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Omar was the only one of the four women who was born outside of the United States.

Soon after, his supporters began chanting “Send her back! Send her back!” at rallies in reference to Omar.