Meeting with Black business owners and community leaders in Charlotte, former Vice President Joe Biden said the country “has a gigantic opportunity” to address racism in America.

Biden took a markedly different tone than President Donald Trump on race relations in the United States. “We have a gigantic opportunity to change the systemic racism in this country.”

“How do we change the dynamic?” the Democratic presidential nominee asked. “The blinders have sort of come off in the country and more people are able to see what is happening with racism in the country," he said.

At an event billed as a “Black Economic Summit” at Camp North End, an arts district in the Queen City, Biden talked about a wide range of issues facing Black communities, including access to education, economics and public health.

“The African American community by and large finds itself at the bottom of the economic heap,” Biden said. “When things get bad, they’re the first ones in the hole. When things get better, they’re the last ones out.”

Biden said his plan is ultimately about building wealth in the African American community by investing in education, homeownership and small businesses.

Biden laid out his plan to give $70 billion to historically Black colleges and universities over a decade.

He said many HBCUs don’t have the resources that many other universities have, like the endowments at the University of North Carolina or Wake Forest University.

This funding would give the resources to HBCUs to expand programs to train students in emerging fields like cybersecurity.

“It’s about opportunity,” he said.

Biden also said his administration would put money into keeping teachers in the profession and giving poor communities more funding to attract teachers.

He said his plan would put all 3-, 4- and 5-year-old children in school, pointing to the proven benefits that preschool gives children to keep them in school.

Coronavirus

As of this week, more than 200,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus, according to public health officials. The virus has hit African American people harder than white people, Biden said, pointing to a higher rate of catching the virus and of dying from it.

The higher death rate for African Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, Biden said, “is emblematic of the inequality that exists.”

Biden put responsibility for the county’s response to the epidemic on Trump. “The virus wasn’t his fault, but the way he’s handled it has been close to criminal,” he said.

Biden also blamed Trump for the handling of coronavirus relief funds, saying that only 40 percent of funds meant to help struggling small businesses went to small businesses.

“Sixty percent of it has gone to the Mar-a-Lago crowd,” he said, referring to the president’s exclusive golf club in Florida.

